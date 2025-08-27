Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 351.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

IWN stock opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

