Jump Financial LLC Sells 7,264 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Hexcel by 320.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of HXL opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. Hexcel Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

