Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 49,123 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 49,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $6,484,727.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 476,883 shares in the company, valued at $62,953,324.83. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Matthew Jacobson sold 59,965 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $7,711,499.00.

Datadog Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Datadog by 17,477.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,707 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 2,804.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,728,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

