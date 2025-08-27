Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.45 and last traded at C$15.45, with a volume of 3515926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSL
Sandstorm Gold Price Performance
Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.