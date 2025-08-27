Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.45 and last traded at C$15.45, with a volume of 3515926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.70.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSL

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.