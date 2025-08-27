Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 5094484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 17.78%. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

