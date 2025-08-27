HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.87% and a negative net margin of 574.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OVID. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

