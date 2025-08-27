ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SCSC. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ScanSource has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCSC

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $953.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,690.98. The trade was a 33.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,694,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $22,848,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 132.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 942,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 537,358 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 61.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 127,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 148.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.