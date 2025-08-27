Q3 Earnings Estimate for Cingulate Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cingulate in a report issued on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Cingulate’s current full-year earnings is ($11.69) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cingulate’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get Cingulate alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cingulate from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Cingulate Price Performance

NASDAQ CING opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.74. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cingulate by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cingulate in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.