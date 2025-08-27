JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 1500413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FROG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

JFrog Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,337,796.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,996,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,195,464.84. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $999,456.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 686,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,623,297.60. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,338 shares of company stock valued at $17,865,150. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

