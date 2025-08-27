Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1129685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Solgold Trading Up 16.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Solgold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

