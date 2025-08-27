Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells 2,139 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ulatowski sold 2,139 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,857.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,401,024.50. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC stock opened at $521.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.44. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $409.22 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.69%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

About Credit Acceptance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 61.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 557.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 13.7% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 12.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,450,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.