Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells 2,139 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ulatowski sold 2,139 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,857.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,401,024.50. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Credit Acceptance Stock Performance
Shares of CACC stock opened at $521.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.44. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $409.22 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.69%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.
