Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 165.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,277 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,064,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after buying an additional 214,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,738,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after buying an additional 407,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,836,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,329 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,654,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,301 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,103.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,271,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,670 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE LXP opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%.The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.