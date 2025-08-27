Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,552,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,780,000 after purchasing an additional 665,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,737,000 after purchasing an additional 318,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

