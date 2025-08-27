Piedmont Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Piedmont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 160,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 5.0% of Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,490 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

