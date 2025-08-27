AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Purchased by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $186.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

