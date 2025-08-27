PPL Corporation $PPL Position Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of PPL worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 141.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 97,800.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,781.60. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. PPL Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.34%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

