CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 367.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,422 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFEB. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $319,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 99.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 451,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 224,962 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000.

BATS FFEB opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

