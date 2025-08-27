PKS Advisory Services LLC Purchases 342 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 301,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 234,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1657 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

