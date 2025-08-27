Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $27.95 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $27,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Workday by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Workday by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,545,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.81.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,581,264.02. The trade was a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,449,679. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

