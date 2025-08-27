Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $22.06 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,248,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,947,000 after buying an additional 968,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,255,000 after acquiring an additional 584,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $251.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average of $248.08. The company has a market cap of $282.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.61 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,278,730 shares of company stock worth $540,242,549. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

