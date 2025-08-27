Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 3,035 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $808,164.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,452.96. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. CLSA set a $41.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 2.06.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NuScale Power Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.