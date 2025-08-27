FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in McKesson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. The trade was a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,821 shares of company stock worth $46,171,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.10.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $680.19 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $705.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $686.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.