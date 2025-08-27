Zotefoams’ (ZTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 540 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Zotefoams Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 432 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 339.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 297.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. Zotefoams has a 12-month low of GBX 222 and a 12-month high of GBX 485.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 19.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zotefoams had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

