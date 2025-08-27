Note Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Note Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.