NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NTCT opened at $23.89 on Monday. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $892,092.49. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,982.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $245,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,658.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

