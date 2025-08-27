Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,696 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 251,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 695,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 662,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVI opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.28. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

