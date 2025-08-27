iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 10.5% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

