Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1,743.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE GSBD opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

