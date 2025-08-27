First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Plans Dividend Increase – $4.00 Per Share

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 575.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a 25.0% increase from First National Bank Alaska’s previous dividend of $3.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBAK opened at $275.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First National Bank Alaska has a 1-year low of $196.51 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The company has a market capitalization of $871.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.24.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

