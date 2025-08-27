Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August $DAUG

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $1,612,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $5,973,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $21,273,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 14.3%

DAUG stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $302.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

