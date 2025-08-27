Cascade Investment Group Inc. Trims Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $FJAN

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 54.8% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

FJAN stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

