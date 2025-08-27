iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.74 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 19445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.21.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 316.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 904,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

