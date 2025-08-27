Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2025

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 403386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,947,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after acquiring an additional 571,471 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 544.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 447,855 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,525.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 315,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 295,905 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,426 shares during the period.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

