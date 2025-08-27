Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 438298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

