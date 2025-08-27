iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,344,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

