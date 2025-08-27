Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,382 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Insider Activity

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

