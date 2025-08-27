Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,531 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $129.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

