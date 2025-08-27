Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.1333.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Masco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. Masco has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $122,990,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $126,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Masco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,252,000 after buying an additional 1,780,673 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Masco by 48.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,001,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,889,000 after buying an additional 1,635,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $111,722,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.