iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 127034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 74,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

