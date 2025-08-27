iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.39 and last traded at $72.87, with a volume of 28657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.13.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 43,575.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

