iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF $IYY Stock Position Decreased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

IYY opened at $157.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $116.99 and a 52-week high of $157.85.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.