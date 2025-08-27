CW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

CW Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 171.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 194,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

