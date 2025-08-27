CW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 415,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 82,354 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

