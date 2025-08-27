CW Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV

CW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGOV. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $43.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

