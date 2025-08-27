422,311 Shares in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. $PLRX Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 422,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,299.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of PLRX opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $99.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

