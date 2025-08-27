CW Advisors LLC Purchases 904 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

CW Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,033,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,970,000 after acquiring an additional 53,852 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $100.01.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
