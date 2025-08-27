Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.5714.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insmed has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total transaction of $3,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,168.46. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $95,641.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,048.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,694 shares of company stock valued at $53,144,604. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Insmed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,167,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

