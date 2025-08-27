Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $33.71 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,714,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after buying an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after buying an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $648.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $652.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $649.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

