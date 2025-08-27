Head to Head Review: Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT) and BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT – Get Free Report) and BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Juma Technology and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A BCE 1.96% 18.89% 3.74%

Risk and Volatility

Juma Technology has a beta of 9.57, suggesting that its share price is 857% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

41.5% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Juma Technology and BCE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BCE $17.82 billion 1.30 $251.05 million $0.29 85.84

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Juma Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Juma Technology and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 BCE 4 8 2 1 2.00

BCE has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 55.32%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Juma Technology.

Summary

BCE beats Juma Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juma Technology

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network. Its Converged Management Platform is provided as a service to managed service providers in enabling them to monitor and manage their end-clients' facilities, as well as sold by managed service providers or channel partners directly to IT buyers within businesses and enterprises. The company also provides Enterprise Session Management, a managed services software solution that enables carrier class routing and session management functionality for enterprise or business customers. In addition, it offers a hosted telephony service that allows small to medium sized businesses to gain the features and functionality larger firms without purchasing a corporate private branch exchange. The company provides its software services for voice and data networks through a sales channel program of voice over Internet protocol and data integration firms. Juma Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

