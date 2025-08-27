Ieq Capital LLC Has $186.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,621 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $186,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $593.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $576.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $594.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

